Douglas “Doug” Dale Domke, “DDD,” 79, of Fairbanks, Alaska and Onaway, Michigan, died Monday August 16, 2021, at his home in Onaway where he spent the summer months. The son of Hardy and Tracy (Bruder) Domke, Doug was born March 22, 1942 in Forest Township on the Domke Farm just a stone’s throw from where he passed away.

A proud union man, Doug was a journeyman lineman and a member of the IBEW Local 1547 in Alaska for 57 years. In 1966 Doug moved to Alaska to work on the pipeline but also worked for a time at Presque Isle Electric and as a lineman in Oklahoma. Alaska suited Doug just fine; he was an avid big game hunter and enjoyed Alaska’s incredible fishing.

The rugged wilderness of Alaska never intimidated Doug. One of his favorite activities was snowmobiling up into the mountains with his son.

He loved his “big boy toys,” often assisting the forestry department in Alaska fighting wildfires with his very large dozer. Doug didn’t mind living off the grid, in fact, he was very content to live off the land. A wild game dinner with a cold beer followed by a dish of ice cream was just perfect to Doug. And though he lov

ed Alaska – he always enjoyed returning home to his roots in Onaway. After all, there is no place like home.

Doug will be missed by his son, Jim Domke of Millersburg; granddaughters, Aleana Domke (Chris Preston) and Briana Domke, both of Onaway; nieces, Joan (Mick) Brady of Colstrip, Montana, Ronda (Don) Everingham of Indian River and Lana (Scott) Fountain of Pickford; nephew, Rex (Donna) Rogers of Montana; as well as many friends and co-workers in Alaska. Doug was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister and brother-in-law, Elaine and Mervin Rogers.

As were Doug’s wishes, cremation has taken place. He will be honored by his family privately. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Doug to the Onaway Ambulance Equipment Fund. Arrangements were in care of Chagnon Funeral Home.

