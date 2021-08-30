Daniel Edward Spurgeon

Daniel Edward Spurgeon, 68, of Rogers City passed away August 21, 2021 at home. He was born October 21, 1952 in Pontiac to Clyde and Marguerite (Gaugeon) Spurgeon. He is survived by his wife, Alice; five children, Matthew, Scott, Robert (Alishia), Crystal and Debra To; and his brother, Charles (Charlene).

Friends may visit at Beck Funeral Home Saturday, August 28, from 2 p.m. until time of his memorial service at 3 p.m. with Mr. John Nordin officiating.

Memorials may be given to Huron Humane Society in memory of Daniel Spurgeon.

Arrangements in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.

