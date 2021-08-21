Robert “Bob” Louis Kuznicki, 73, of Midland a compassionate, kind-hearted, generous, and loving husband, father, papa, brother, uncle and friend passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021.

Born to the late Joseph and Blanche (Nowicki) Kuznicki in Rogers City June 11, 1948, Bob was one of 15 siblings. He was married to the love of his life, the former Veronica Peters, in Detroit August 7, 1971. A proud United States Army Veteran, Bob honorably served during the Vietnam War and returned to civilian life a decorated soldier. A retired Boilermaker of over 30 years and member of the Local Union 169, he was an all-around craftsman whose work ethic was second to none: Bob took pride in everything he built, but above all else valued family. “Papa will be remembered most for being inherently charismatic, he made friends with everyone he met, for his sharp yet warm sense of humor, and his deep love for his grandchildren.”

In addition to his wife of 50 years, Bob leaves to carry on his legacy his children Hilary Jean, Matthew Kuz

nicki, Jeanette Kuznicki and Lisa (Evan Sumrell) Kuznicki; grandchildren, Zoey Anger, Harvey Anger, Lexi Kuznicki, Logan Kuznicki and Stanley Kuznicki-Sumrell; his brothers and sisters; many nieces and nephews, and one sister from another mister, Linda Thomas.

A funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 21, at St. Brigid of Kildare Catholic Church, 207 Ashman St., Midland 48640. Visitation will be at the church from 10 a.m. until time of service.

Cremation services have been entrusted to the care of the Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.