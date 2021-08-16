Donald “Don” John Wirgau, 92, of Tawas City passed away Friday, July 30, 2021 at The Harbors Assisted Living in East Tawas.

Don was born December 14, 1928 in Rogers City to the late Herbert Wallace and Eleanor (Wenzel) Wirgau.

He enlisted in the United States Army March 12, 1946 and was honorably discharged August 20, 1947. Don then married the former Madeliene Ohlrich in 1948 and together raised three sons, Terry, Marvin and Randy. Don worked many years at Glancy’s driving truck and acting as a supervisor. He finally retired in 1998 to enjoy riding motorcycles, hunting and flying his two planes.

Don is survived by his sons

, Terry (Jane) Wirgau of Rogers City and Marvin (Gina) Wirgau of Whittemore; a stepdaughter, JoAnn Smith Nelson; stepdaughter-in-law, Dorothy Smith; grandchildren, Norman (Toni) Nieman, Shana Wirgau and Joshua Wirgau; step-grandchildren, Jessie Smith, Forrest and Teresa Whitford; great-grandchildren, Brandon Nieman, Jordon (fiancée Alicia Hennagir) Runyon, Jaycee Grulke, Madelyn Grulke and Aubrey Wirgau; great-great-grandchildren, Jace and Jaxston. In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his first wife and Madeliene, his second wife, Geraldine; a son, Randy; and a stepson, Gary Smith.

According to Don’s wishes, cremation has taken place. An online guest registry is available at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.