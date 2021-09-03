Cynthia “Cindy” Sue Bishop, 72, of Onaway, died unexpectedly Saturday, August 28, 2021 (Romans 8:28) at Kalkaska Memorial Health Center. The daughter of Leslie “Buck” and Muriel (Cook) Beaudry, Cindy was born and raised in Petoskey. Blessed with nearly 50 years of marriage, she and Vernon “Vern” W. Bishop were married in Tower October 22, 1971.

Cindy worked for many years as a medical transcriptionist for Northern Michigan hospital in Petoskey and currently was working in home health care as a caregiver. And though she worked outside of the home, Cindy always considered her main vocation to be a wife, mother, and homemaker. Her family came above everything else and it was a joy for Cindy to take care of them. They kept her busy but she loved every minute of it. She loved baking for her grandchildren and canning vegetables from Vern’s garden. With recipes passed down from her parents, Cindy made the best chili sauce and Indian relish. She loved the harvest of homegrown gardening and everything she prepared was made with love.

She was an excellent seamstress who sewed clothing for her family, including homecoming dresses for her daughters. She was always knitting something…blankets, scarves, and hats for the newborn babies at the hospital. Cindy loved the out

doors and horseback riding. In fact, if it wasn’t for her love of riding, she would have never met Vern Bishop.

Truly a sweetheart, Cindy was genuine and caring. She will be missed by her husband, Vern Bishop of Onaway; daughters, Wendy (Donnie) Lee of Mikado, Shannon Courtney of East Helena, Montana and Kathy Johnston of Onaway; a son, Scott Bishop (Judy Tribisondi) of Onaway; four grandchildren, James, Jessica, Alysen and Montana; seven great-grandchildren; and two granddogs, Chase and Tucker. Preceding Cindy in death were her parents; and three sisters, Emmy, Helen and Jackie.

Cindy’s family received friends at the Chagnon Funeral Home Wednesday, September 1, until the time of the funeral service. The Rev. Matt Cumberland officiated. Cindy’s final resting place is in Tower at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Cindy to her family to help with final expenses.

