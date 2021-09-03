Ivan Richard Auger, 83, of Millersburg, died at Golden Beach Manor Sunday, August 22, 2021. The son of Richard and Flora (Fitch) Auger, Ivan was born in North Allis Township January 5, 1938. He served in the Army and was honorably discharged in September of 1957.

Ivan married Maureen Freel September 3, 1960 and they made their home in Millersburg. He worked as a journeyman lineman and a supervisor with 60 years of membership in the IBEW (International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers). Well-known in the community, Ivan was a member of the Millersburg United Methodist Church and was grand marshal of the Millersburg Homecoming Celebration a few years ago.

Ivan was a lover of all things outdoors. He had a particular affinity for hunting and was an avid fisherman. He held the esteemed title of “Sturgeon King” for the 1996 Sturgeon Shivaree held on Black Lake. He spent many hours in the woods and on the water during his retirement years. His favorite hobbies included golfing and gardening. Each summer Ivan set up a produce stand to display and sell his harvest goods but often gave much away as his policy was “pay if you are able.” He worked during his retirement cutting grass and trimming at Riverside Cemetery and village properties around Millersburg.

Ivan is survived by two sons, Thomas (Isabel) of Millersburg and Scott (Ursula) of Highland; and four grandchildren, Tommy, Cortez, Brittany and Zachary. He was preceded in death by his wife of over 50 years, Maureen “Eenie” Auger and by his brothers, Merl and Alan Auger.

Ivan’s family will have a graveside service at 1 p.m. Friday, September 3, at Riverside Cemetery in Millersburg. The Rev. James Brabson will officiate.

Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Ivan to McLaren Home Care and Hospice, c/o Northern Michigan Foundation, 360 Connable Ave., Suite 3, Petoskey, MI 49770.

