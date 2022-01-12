David Lloyd Haske

David Lloyd Haske, 93, of Posen passed away January 9, 2022 at Golden Beach Manor. He was born September 10, 1928 in Metz to Alfred and Della (Zbytowski) Haske. Dave is survived by four children, Wayne (Karen) Haske of Skandia, David (Barbie) Haske of Posen, Donna Miller of Rogers City and Lyle Haske of Hawks; 16 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

No services are planned at this time.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.