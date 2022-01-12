Barbara J. Frasier

Barbara J. Frasier, 66, the daughter of Floyd Frasier and Irene Frasier Mueller was born April 17, 1955 and peacefully passed away at home in Millersburg December 23, 2021.

Surviving Barbara are her two children, two grandchildren, two brothers, and multiple nieces and nephews.

She was a very loving person whose priority was spending time with family. If she wasn’t with her family, she could be found working in her yard. She will be deeply missed by many.

Cremation has taken place. Barbara will be honored privately by her family.