Dorothy Anna Flewelling of Davison, 91, passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Pines of Burton Memory Care. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans. Dorothy was born in Detroit November 25, 1930, daughter of the late Zigmund and Anna (Durecki) Siecinski. She married Floyd Flewelling February 5, 1949. He preceded her in death December 25, 2005. She retired from Genova after 28 years of service. Dorothy loved her family and spending time at her cabin in the woods.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Wayne (Sue), Gail (Harvey) Mier, Keith (Colleen Kemp) and Debra (Neil) Benmark; daughter-in-law, Anita Flewelling; 11 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Rose Marie Mulka, Leo (Pat) Siecinski, Ken Siecinski and Rita Woloszyk; and many other loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by brothers, Frank, Watson and James Siecinski.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Pines of Burton Memory Care and Residential Home and Hospice for the loving care given to Dorothy.

