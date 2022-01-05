Carl E. Miller, 61, of Onaway, died at home Monday, January 3, 2022.

The son of James and Elinor Miller, Carl was born and raised in Flint, graduated from Beecher High School in 1978, and went on to make a career in the military.

Carl served in the U.S. Army from 1979 until 1993 with his expertise being ammunition. He was called back in 2000 to serve in the Michigan National Guard until his retirement in 2009.

Surviving Carl is his high school sweetheart whom he married March 6, 1982, his wife of nearly 40 years, Sandy Miller of Onaway; two sons, David (Ember) of Ohio and Mark of Onaway; two grandsons, Skyler and Carter; and fi

ve granddaughters, Gracelynn, Paytin, Oriana, Aleeya and Bailey. Carl also leaves his brothers, Joe (Brenda) of Burton, Shannon of Harrison and Marvin of Cheboygan; a sister, Ruth (Myles) O’Hara of Clio; his in-laws, Arthur and Bonnie Walter of Harrison; brothers-in-law, Art (Nancy) Walter of Swartz Creek and Mike Walter of Harrison; sisters-in-law, Theresa LaFeir of Harrison and Judy (Greg) Harris of Kentucky; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Preceding Carl in death were his father and stepmother, James and Mary Miller; mother, Elinor Dennis; sister, Mert (Tony); and brothers-in-law, Cecil and David.

Carl’s family will receive friends at Chagnon Funeral Home Saturday, January 8, from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service beginning at noon. Family friend, Tony Hoffmeyer, will officiate. Military honors will be held at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly at a later date. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Carl to a charity the family will choose at a later date.