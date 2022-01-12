Jennie Julia MacGregor, 92, of Onaway, died at Nash Manor Sunday, January 9, 2022. Born in Frenchtown (Onaway) January 1, 1930, Jennie was the daughter of Simon and Sadie (Hart) Church. On August 30, 1953 she married Earl MacGregor at the home of Elder Burt. They were married 41 years at the time of Earl’s death in 1994.

Hardworking and a good pair, Jennie worked with Earl on their farm, kept their home, and raised eight children. Always doing something for her family, she sewed clothing, crocheted hats and scarves, cooked, baked and canned fruits and vegetables from the MacGregor garden. Jennie also worked as a custodian at Onaway Area Schools from 1980 until her retirement in 1995. Devoted to her Christian faith, she was a longtime member of the Onaway United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women. She belonged to the Better Acquaintance Club and for a time was part of the Hospice of the Straits team. With her compassionate heart Jennie was a welcome companion for hospice patients and a great support to their families.

A lifelong resident in the community, Jennie seemed to know everyone in town. Friendly and well-liked, she rarely went anywhere that she didn’t bump into someone she knew or was related to. She always had a smile and took the time to visit for a few minutes. Caring and concerned for others she wanted to know how everyone was doing. Proud of her family, she loved to talk about her kids and share the happenings and accomplishments in their lives. She was a loving and supportive wife and mother who was well-respected and well-loved by her husband and children. She was humble, outgoing, cheerful and quite humorous. Jennie will be fondly remembered for her jovial spirit and her great love for her family.

Surviving Jennie are five daughters, Mary (Doug) Hall of Marquette, Esther (Gale) Redman of Lake Ann, Joy Schaefer of Katy, Texas, Julie (David) Summers of Bangor, Maine and Gail (Arthur) Mallory of Columbus, Ohio; two sons, Scott (Rose) MacGregor of Onaway and Earl (Treva) MacGregor of Columb

us, Ohio; as well as 16 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. Jennie also leaves her sister-in-law, Judy Church of Tower; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding Jennie in death are her husband, Earl; daughter and son-in-law, Lois and Michael Klann; son-in-law, Timothy Schaefer; sisters, Madeline Morgan, Margaret MacGregor and Marge Hinson; and brothers, Bill, Orville, Albert, George, Jim and Frank Church.

Cremation has taken place. A memorial service is being planned for the spring or summer of 2022. Jennie’s final resting place will be in Tower at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Jennie to the Onaway Ambulance Equipment Fund.