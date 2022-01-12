Phyllis May Vogelheim, a longtime resident of Rogers City, passed away unexpectedly at her winter residence in Gardnerville, Nevada January 4, 2022 at the age of 78.

She was born October 4, 1943 in Petoskey to Clayton and Helen (Nash) Baker.

Phyllis was an avid skier and boater with a true knack for interior design and home decor. She found joy in being with her family, entertaining, gardening and spending her winters in the mountains of Nevada. She was a soft-spoken woman, who took pleasure in the little things in life. She loved to travel, but also enjoyed the comforts of her own home in Rogers City. Those close to her know that she had an excellent sense of humor and took it upon herself to stay up-to-date with new technologies and opportunities to learn. She lived her life to the absolute fullest and touched peoples’ hearts with her kindness and humility.

She will be greatly missed, as she has left this Earth to be reunited with her husband, John.

Phyllis is survived by her three sons, Robby (Christin) Vogelheim of Rogers City, Chad (Kendra) of Traverse City and Clay Vogelheim of Rogers City; six grandchildren Heather (Luke) Ryan, Kelly Vogelheim, Thomas Vogelheim, Adam Vogelheim, Aiden Vogelheim and Cale King; a great-granddaughter Amber Karsten; sisters, Doris Selke of Harbor Springs, Inez (Ted) Dohm of Harbor Springs and Tammy (Dave) Moore of Onaway; in-laws, Rick Littrell of Mackinaw City, Mary “Susie” (Guy) Robinson of Houston, Texas and Karl (Judy) Vogelheim of Commerce Township.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 52 years, John Vogelheim; parents, Hele

n and Clayton Baker; a sister, Janice Littrell; and her brother, Kenneth Baker.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home Thursday, January 20, from 4-8 p.m. where the rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. followed by the parish wake service and memories at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume Friday at St. Ignatius Catholic Church from 9 a.m. through time of her memorial Mass at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Rolando Silva officiating.

Inurnment will take place in the spring at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to St. Ignatius Catholic School’s Angel Fund in memory of Phyllis Vogelheim.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.