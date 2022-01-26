Stephanie “Steph” Sue Vermilya, 58, of Onaway, died at home unexpectedly, Friday, January 21, 2022. The daughter of Dale and Kaye (Willis) Porter, she was born in Onaway July 11, 1963. A lifelong resident of Onaway, Stephanie graduated from Onaway High School in 1981 and went on to work as a cook and baker at several restaurants in town including Kelly’s, Kammie’s Kitchen, The Metropole and the Black Lake Hotel.

On June 19, 1999, Stephanie married Brian D. Vermilya at the Community of Christ Church in Onaway. After they married, Steph took the contractor’s test and was very proud to become a licensed builder and contractor. She and Brian worked together in their business, Vermilya Construction. They did roofing, built decks and would take on just about any construction project.

An excellent cook and baker, Steph loved to bake. Her bread and pies were outstanding, her homemade molasses cookies and cinnamon rolls were unquestionably second to none, and her baked beans were fantastic. Anytime there was a gathering, Steph could be counted on to bring her famous baked beans and everyone would rave how delicious they tasted. Besides baking, Steph’s other passion was animals. She loved horses and her numerous rescue cats were dear to her heart. Steph was a well-known friend of the Cheboygan County Humane Society where she rescued many cats and often delivered dog and cat food for the animals.

Through the years Stephanie was involved in the community and church. She was on the Allis Township Planning Commission and served for many years as an election inspector for Allis Township. She was a Girl Scout leader, a member of the Onaway United Methodist Church, and a former member of the Onaway Veterans of Foreign Wars Ladies Auxiliary. Stephanie was very involved with the Onaway American Legion Post where she was a member, volunteered often and organized the Onaway Community Blood Drive.

Steph’s heart was humble, kind and compassionate. She will be sadly missed by her husband of more than 22 years, Brian Ve

rmilya; mother, Kaye Porter; sisters, Theresa (Tom) Lupu and Lisa Dempsey, all of Onaway; brothers, John (Michelle) Murphy of Onaway and Irvine Murphy of Virginia; as well as her in-laws, Ned Vermilya Jr.,Dale (Julie) Vermilya and Terry (George) Jabro, all of Onaway and Sherry (Brad) Hilliker of Afton; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Steph was preceded in death by her father, Dale Porter; brother, John Porter; nephew, Denny Dale Dempsey; in-laws, Ned and Ruth Vermilya; and brother-in-law, Mitch Vermilya.

At this time Stephanie will be honored by her family privately. A graveside service will be held at North Allis Township Cemetery in the spring. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Stephanie to the Cheboygan County Humane Society, 1536 Hackleburg Road, Cheboygan, MI 49721. Cremation arrangements were in care of Chagnon Funeral Home.