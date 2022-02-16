City of Rogers City Council Proceedings
MINUTES OF THE
REGULAR MEETING
OF THE ROGERS CITY
CITY COUNCIL
HELD IN COUNCIL
CHAMBERS ON
JANUARY 19, 2022
Mayor McLennan called the meeting to order at 5 p.m.
ROLL CALL: Adair, Bielas, Fuhrman, Nowak and McLennan.
APPROVAL OF AGENDA
Nowak/Adair, to approve the agenda and remove First Street water bids and add Low Income Housing Water Assistance Program reconsideration.
ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.
APPROVAL OF MINUTES
Fuhrman/Adair, that the minutes of the Regular Council Meeting of January 4, 2022 and Special Meeting of January 12, 2022 be approved as written.
ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.
CITY CLERK’S REPORT:
CHECK AND INVOICE APPROVAL:
Adair/Bielas, that the following total fund expenditures be recognized as payments made and payments to be made, in the amount of $257,441.30 and the Mayor is authorized to sign the check register. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.
UNFINISHED BUSINESS:
PARK USE POLICY
Nowak/Bielas, that the Park Use Policy be amended to state that Lakeside Park cannot be used for private events that include a tent, but events that include tents may be held in the marina parking lot. Tents cannot erected more than 48 hours prior to the event and must be removed within 48 hours of the event. ROLL CALL: Ayes – Adair, Bielas, Nowak and McLennan.
Nayes – Fuhrman, the motion carried.
PARK USE FEES
Adair/Nowak, to establish a fee of $250.00 for private events that include a tent in the marina parking lot and a fee of $50.00 for private events that include a tent at other approved park locations. ROLL CALL: Ayes – Adair, Bielas, Nowak and McLennan.
Nayes – Fuhrman, the motion carried.
REQUEST TO CONDUCT
WEDDING RECEPTION
Nowak/Bielas, to approve the request from Blaise Ryan and Ashley Adams to conduct a wedding reception on Saturday, September 17, 2022 with a tent placed in the marina parking lot.
ROLL CALL: Ayes – Adair, Bielas, Nowak and McLennan.
Nayes – Fuhrman, the motion carried.
NEW BUSINESS: DWAM
ENGINEERING AGREEMENT
Nowak/Fuhrman, to authorize City Mgr. Hefele to sign the proposal on behalf of the City of Rogers City and C2AE for Professional Engineering Services Drinking Water Asset Management – Grant Implementation Services upon review by City Atty. Vogler.
ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.
LOW INCOME HOUSING
WATER ASSISTANCE
PROGRAM-
RECONSIDERATION
Adair/Nowak, to direct City Mgr. Hefele not to sign or send the Low Housing Water Assistance Program agreement. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.
FINANCE REPORT
2ND QUARTER 2021-2022
Bielas/Fuhrman, to review and accept the FY 2021/2022 second quarter financial report as presented. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.
BUDGET AMENDMENTS
Fuhrman/Nowak, BE IT RESOLVED, by the City Council of the City of Rogers City, Michigan to amend the FY2021-2022 Annual Budget as prepared by City Staff, presented to Council in writing, and reviewed at this January 19, 2022 meeting. A copy of said amendment to be placed on file in the City Clerk’s office.
ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.
PI NEWSPAPERS
VISITORS’ GUIDE
Nowak/Fuhrman, to send the request to purchase an ad in the 2022 PI County Advance Visitors’ Guide to the Downtown Development Authority for consideration.
ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.
CLOSED SESSION:
Bielas/Nowak, to enter into Closed Session t
ADJOURNMENT:
Mayor McLennan declared the meeting adjourned at 6:13 p.m.
Condensed version, complete minutes are available at City Hall
Terri Koss,
City Clerk/Treasurer