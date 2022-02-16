City of Rogers City Council Proceedings

MINUTES OF THE

REGULAR MEETING

OF THE ROGERS CITY

CITY COUNCIL

HELD IN COUNCIL

CHAMBERS ON

JANUARY 19, 2022

Mayor McLennan called the meeting to order at 5 p.m.

ROLL CALL: Adair, Bielas, Fuhrman, Nowak and McLennan.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

Nowak/Adair, to approve the agenda and remove First Street water bids and add Low Income Housing Water Assistance Program reconsideration.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

Fuhrman/Adair, that the minutes of the Regular Council Meeting of January 4, 2022 and Special Meeting of January 12, 2022 be approved as written.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

CITY CLERK’S REPORT:

CHECK AND INVOICE APPROVAL:

Adair/Bielas, that the following total fund expenditures be recognized as payments made and payments to be made, in the amount of $257,441.30 and the Mayor is authorized to sign the check register. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS:

PARK USE POLICY

Nowak/Bielas, that the Park Use Policy be amended to state that Lakeside Park cannot be used for private events that include a tent, but events that include tents may be held in the marina parking lot. Tents cannot erected more than 48 hours prior to the event and must be removed within 48 hours of the event. ROLL CALL: Ayes – Adair, Bielas, Nowak and McLennan.

Nayes – Fuhrman, the motion carried.

PARK USE FEES

Adair/Nowak, to establish a fee of $250.00 for private events that include a tent in the marina parking lot and a fee of $50.00 for private events that include a tent at other approved park locations. ROLL CALL: Ayes – Adair, Bielas, Nowak and McLennan.

Nayes – Fuhrman, the motion carried.

REQUEST TO CONDUCT

WEDDING RECEPTION

Nowak/Bielas, to approve the request from Blaise Ryan and Ashley Adams to conduct a wedding reception on Saturday, September 17, 2022 with a tent placed in the marina parking lot.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – Adair, Bielas, Nowak and McLennan.

Nayes – Fuhrman, the motion carried.

NEW BUSINESS: DWAM

ENGINEERING AGREEMENT

Nowak/Fuhrman, to authorize City Mgr. Hefele to sign the proposal on behalf of the City of Rogers City and C2AE for Professional Engineering Services Drinking Water Asset Management – Grant Implementation Services upon review by City Atty. Vogler.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

LOW INCOME HOUSING

WATER ASSISTANCE

PROGRAM-

RECONSIDERATION

Adair/Nowak, to direct City Mgr. Hefele not to sign or send the Low Housing Water Assistance Program agreement. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

FINANCE REPORT

2ND QUARTER 2021-2022

Bielas/Fuhrman, to review and accept the FY 2021/2022 second quarter financial report as presented. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

BUDGET AMENDMENTS

Fuhrman/Nowak, BE IT RESOLVED, by the City Council of the City of Rogers City, Michigan to amend the FY2021-2022 Annual Budget as prepared by City Staff, presented to Council in writing, and reviewed at this January 19, 2022 meeting. A copy of said amendment to be placed on file in the City Clerk’s office.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

PI NEWSPAPERS

VISITORS’ GUIDE

Nowak/Fuhrman, to send the request to purchase an ad in the 2022 PI County Advance Visitors’ Guide to the Downtown Development Authority for consideration.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

CLOSED SESSION:

Bielas/Nowak, to enter into Closed Session t

o discuss legal strategy of the Moran Iron Works tax appeal.ROLL CALL:Ayes: All, the motion carried and the meeting adjourned to Closed Session at 5:56 p.m. Upon reconvening in public session at 6:12 p.m. no action was taken.

ADJOURNMENT:

Mayor McLennan declared the meeting adjourned at 6:13 p.m.

Condensed version, complete minutes are available at City Hall

Terri Koss,

City Clerk/Treasurer