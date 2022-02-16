Marcia Ann Leach, 69, of Rogers City, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 13, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Escanaba.

Marcia was born in Rogers City October 23,1952, to Francis “Frank” and Helen Kowalski.

On January 22,1972, she married David Leach at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Rogers City.

Marcia is survived by her husband of 50 years David Leach; three daughters, Stacie (Paul) Ring of Grayling, Rene (DJ)

Schwalbach of Escanaba and Holli (AC) Hengler of North Carolina; six grandchildren, Nicolas, Jared, Noah, Hannah, Haylee and Hayden; a sister, Geraldine (Wilbur) Konwinski; and a brother, Norman (Peggy) Kowalski.

Marcia was preceded in death by her parents Francis “Frank” and Helen Kowalski; a sister, Alice Kandow; and a brother, Robert (Bob) Kowalski.

A burial service will be held late spring by Beck Funeral Home. Marcia will be laid to rest in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to St. Ignatius School in Marcia Leach’s memory.

