Rita A. Tellier of Rogers City passed away January 25, 2022 at the age of 83.

She was born in Traverse City, the daughter of Ronald and Crystal Baynton. Her family moved to Grand Marais, where she attended Grand Marais Public School.

In June of 1956 she married Peter Tellier and they had three children, Peter Tellier, Robert Tellier and Michelle Tellier.

Rita was an active member of the Christian Congregation of Jehovah’s Witness, and she gladly shared her faith with all who would lend an ear.

She was a good listener, and would generously give her time to anyone, child or adult, who needed it. She had a positive, bubbly personality, and was hospitable and generous toward all. She was loved by all who came to know her.

She had a love of nature, sunsets, volleyball and dancing.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Michelle; husbands, Peter Tellier and Marvin Groszowski; grandson, Cody Tellier; and brother, Robert Baynton.

She is survived by sons, Peter (Annette) Tellier of Rogers City and Robert Tellier of Rogers City; brothers, Ronald Baynton of Gulfport, Mississippi, Gerald (Rachel) Baynton of Newberry and Leonard Baynton of Germfask; and sisters, Patricia Maguire of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Sheila (James) Jarrell of Rogers City. She is also survived by five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; and several nephews and nieces.

Funeral arrangements are being held via zoom, time and date pending.