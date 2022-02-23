Richard “Dick” Henry Grulke,78, of Lake Nettie passed away at home February 21, 2022.

He was born August 20, 1943 in Hawks to Henry and Edna (Claus) Grulke.

Dick graduated from Rogers City High School in 1961. On February 27, 1965 he married Sandra Dehring at St. John Lutheran Church in Rogers City. He retired from Calcite as a blaster in July of 1993. Dick was a member of Lucky Seven Hunt Club and Faith Lutheran Church. He enjoyed spitzer, fishing, bowling, softball, and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra; two children, Steven (Kimberly) Grulke of Eaton Rapids and Susan (Darryl) Winslow of Imlay City; six grandchildren, Austin (Maria) Winslow, Lindsey Winslow, Samuel Winslow, Paige Grulke, Garrett Grulke and Evan Grulke; a brother, Wilmer (Sonja) Grulke; four sisters, Eleanor (Harry) Fleming, Betty Rhode, Erna Schuler and Leona Habermehl; and two sisters-in-law, Lois (Harry) Wcisel and Margaret Grulke; and many nieces and nephews.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Edna; four brothers, Adolph (Agnes), Alvin, Robert and Donald (Virginia); two sisters, Alice (Alvin) Rasche and Arlene (Donal

d) Chambers.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home Feb. 27 from 4-8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume on Friday at Faith Lutheran Church from 10 a.m. through time of his funeral at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Jack D. Ferguson officiating.

Burial will take place at Faith Lutheran Cemetery immediately following his funeral.

Memorials may be given to Faith Lutheran Church or the Cleveland Clinic, Lewy Body Dementia neurology department in memory of Richard Grulke.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org