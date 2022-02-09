Sara Kay (Prevo) Jakey, 32, of Gladwin (formerly of Alpena), passed away Tuesday February 8, 2022 with her family by her side. She had health-related issues since her birth, February 22, 1989 in Port Richey, Florida. A few years later, at the age of 3, started her lifelong battle with neurofibromatosis, and with it, all the accompanying pain. Doctors said she would only live until she was 12 years old, but Sara had something to say about that.

Striving for a life of normalcy was never easy for the kind young lady with the affectionate laugh.

Among her greatest moments was receiving a dream trip to Walt Disney World. The Make a Wish Foundation covered all her expenses so Sara could go with close family members.

On August 26 2019, another lifelong dream started to take shape when she went on her first date with Aaron Jakey. It was a moment she hailed as “the best day ever.” They courted for a short time before he proposed to her in the mountains of Tennessee. On June 26, 2021, Sara Prevo became

Sara Jakey in what was the fairytale wedding that she always longed for. “The wedding was everything I wanted it to be,” stated Sara, January 28.

She is survived by her husband Aaron Jakey; mother Tina Brown of Alpena; father Gary Alexander, Indiana; brother, Arden Livingston, Alpena; in-laws Peter and Lisa Jakey, Posen; grandmother Viola Laniewski, Hudson, Florida; aunts and uncles: Karen and Gene Beaubian, Alpena; Ronald Olson, Alpena; Ardith (Dwayne) Bertram, Lake Butler; brothers-in-law, Mark Jakey and Luke Jakey; and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandfather Lief Laniewski.

The Celebration of Life will be conducted in July. The funeral arrangements are in the care of the Beck Funeral Home, Rogers City.