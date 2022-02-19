Two advance to state individual wrestling finals

Five Presque Isle County wrestlers moved on to the individual regional tournament after placing in the top four in their weight categories at last week’s individual district tournament. Two will advance to the state individual finals after qualifying at the Charlevoix regionals. Hayden Hentkowski and Anthony Paull advanced to the state, according to Rogers City coach Chase McLennan. As this report is posted, both are set to wrestle in the regional finals early Saturday afternoon.

Rogers City had four advance to the individual regionals, Hentkowski, Paull, Caden Fenstermaker and Isaac Paull along with Onaway’s Hudson Decker.

Hentkowski (24-6 record on the season) claimed a district title at 125 by going undefeated on the day. He won by a 16-second pin over Kaleb Backer (9-21) of Manistique and defeated Daniel Manier (24-11) of Iron Mountain with a pin in 4:37.

In the finals Hentkowski pinned Cole Whitehead (27-11) of Munising in 1:46.

Anthony Paull (21-7) took second at 171. He earned a 59-second pin over Leo Dockery (9-21) of Ishpeming and pinned Brady Jess (28-11) of Charlevoix in 5:15.

Decker (24-6) lost to Tyler Winch (28-13) by pin at 5:29 at 119. He then pinned Jimmy Descamps (15-17) of Charlevoix in 58 seconds and pinned Reece McQuarrie (13-14) of Manistique in a quick 26 seconds to earn third place. Decker was not listed as participating in the regionals, according to the online brackets. More details will be in next week’s Advance.

Caden Fenstermaker (19-15), wrestling at 135, placed third by taking a pin in 3:19 over Quintin Sprecker (6-3) of Inland Lakes and lost by pin to Hayden O’Neill (28-9) of Newberry. He defeated Sprecker again 6-2 to claim third. He failed to make weight at the regional round.

Isaac Paull (21-9) placed fourth, winning by pin over Devan Cameron (10-11) of Newberry and losing to eventual division champion Parker Stroud (35-6) of Iron Mountain by pin in 11 seconds. He defeated Leonard Pizziola (15-19) of Ishpeming Westwood by a pin at 2:58 and lost to Jacob Berry of Manistique to close his day. He missed the regionals due to illness.

Others who did not place at the meet included Austin Fenstermaker (15-13) of Rogers City at 103; Cason Kreft (9-17) of Onaway at 125; Caden Farmer (14-17) at 140 for Rogers City; Darin Wolgast (2-17) of Onaway at 152; Gavin Green (13-16) of Onaway at 189; Levi Rigot (2-5) of Onaway at 285; and Zach Cruse (6-14) of Onaway at 215.

The individual regionals are Saturday at Charlevoix High School.