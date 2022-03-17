Alvah Bruce “Buck” Arney

Alvah Bruce "Buck" Arney, 88, of Rainy Lake passed away March 13, 2022 at Medilodge in Rogers City. He was born May 30, 1933 in Fort Wayne, Indiana to Harry and Rosemary (Squires) Arney.

Buck is survived by two daughters, Kathleen (David) Hart of Grandville and Kolleen (Scott) Drummond of Chicago; as well as four grandchildren.

No services are planned at this time.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.