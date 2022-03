Kathleen D. Williams of Onaway, 72, passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at home.

Surviving are a daughter, Angelia Bischoff-Frederick (David Farhat) of Onaway; four grandchildren; a step-grandson; a great-grandson; brothers, Ross (Barb) Crull of Indian River, Dave (Laurie) Crull of Millersburg and Kurt Crull of Onaway; and nieces and nephews

