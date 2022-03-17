Arnold “Arnie” F. Getzmeyer, 57, of Clawson, formerly of Onaway, died at William Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak Monday, February 28, 2022. “Arnie,” as known by all, was born May 4, 1964 at Russell Memorial Hospital in Onaway where his grandmother, Helen Getzmeyer, worked and delivered her grandson into the world. He was raised in Onaway and was a 1982 graduate of Onaway High School.

Arnie worked with his mother, Nancy, catering events. With his love of cooking, it was a job that suited Arnie well.

He enjoyed cooking for his family, always making enough to feed a small army so they could take leftovers home and have plenty for lunch all week! An avid fan of professional wrestling, Arnie tuned into “WWE Raw” each week and loved to attend live WrestleMania events. A bit “old school,” Arnie’s favorite wrestlers were Hulk Hogan and the late Andre the Giant.

Arnie enjoyed country music and rock and roll. He had a sharp mind for solving exceptionally difficult crossword and sudoku puzzles. Most of all, Arnie loved his family. One of his greatest joys was the special bond he shared with his Grandma Helen and Aunt Alice and the time he spent with them as well as being able to care for them. Arnie was very close with his mother and two sisters.

A somewhat private person, Arnie kept a close circle of friends with several friendships that were nurtured in grade school and spanned decades. Content with simple pleasures, he was loyal, humble and genuine. Born with epilepsy, Arnie faced many health struggles throughout his life. He didn’t let his epilepsy define who he was, in fact, Arnie never wanted to be a burden to his family or have anyone ever make a fuss over him. He would always say, “I’m just doing the best I can.” Arnie’s courage, integrity, and love for his family and friends will be sadly missed. He is survived by his son, Timothy Getzmeyer of Masont

own, Pennsylvania; mother, Nancy Balch (Tom) of Brighton; sisters, Kelly Perry of Pontiac and Kimber Balch of Westland; as well as three nephews, one niece, grandnephews, a grandniece, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Arnie was preceded in death by his dad, Red Balch; grandparents, Archie and Helen Getzmeyer; and his dear Aunt Alice Getzmeyer.

Cremation has taken place. A graveside service is being planned for this coming summer at Hillcrest Cemetery in Onaway.

Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Arnie to the Onaway Ambulance Equipment Fund.