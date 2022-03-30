Donna Voigt-Sellke

Donna Voigt-Sellke, 87, went to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, March 27, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents Elmer and Viola Voigt, brothers Sam Voight and Clifford Voigt; and sister, Shirley Voigt. She will be lovingly missed by her husband of 70 years, Elroy Sellke; children Barbara (Steven) Heilmann, David (Suzan) Sellke, Jerelyn (Paul) Bosela and Susan (Joseph) Szostak; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Donna was a graduate of Rogers City High School in 1952. She married her high school sweetheart, Elroy that same year. They raised their family in Dayton, Ohio, Belknap and Traverse City. In later years, they relocated to the Grand Rapids area. Donna was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was active in her church and loved singing in the choir. Donna also served in the Ladies Aid.

Visitation with Donna’s family and friends will be held from 12:30-1:45 p.m. today (Thursday, March 31) at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 4201 Burlingame Ave. SW, Wyoming, MI 49509. Funeral services will take place immediately following. Interment will take place at St. Michael Lutheran Cemetery in Rogers City. In honor of Donna and in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran School. The family welcomes memories and messages in their guest book online at www.cookcaresgrandville.com.