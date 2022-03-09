Herbert “Herb” Stock Jr.

Herbert "Herb" Stock Jr., 85, of Millersburg passed away at home March 4, 2022. He was born July 25, 1936 in North Allis Township to Herbert and Pearl (Whittaker) Stock.

He is survived by his son Herbie; two sisters, Lois (Bruce) Price and Minnie (James) Wilkinson all of Onaway; a brother, Samuel Stock of New Mexico; and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service with military honors will take place at North Allis Township Cemetery in the spring. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.