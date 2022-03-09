Thursday, March 10, 2022

Presque Isle County Advance

Covering Presque Isle County since 1878

Presque Isle County Advance
Obituaries 

Lynn Samuel

Editor

Lynn Samuel of Onaway, 39, passed away Tuesday, March 01, 2022 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. 

Surviving are her husband, Joshua Samuel of Onaway; a son, Kaysey Samuel of Onaway; her parents, Bert and Debra Poppenfuse of Onaway; two sisters, Nancy Bohlm of Gaylord and Terry Poppenfuse of Montana; and in-laws, Bob and Lynn Samuel of Central Lake.

r = 'FFFFFF'; google_ad_width = 728; google_ad_height = 90; google_ad_format = '728x90'; google_ad_type = 'image'; google_ad_channel ='AdSense Default'; google_color_border = 'B0C9EB'; google_color_link = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //-->

Visitation will be Saturday, March 12, from 2-3 p.m. at Chagnon Funeral Home.

Memorial Service will Saturday, March 12, at 3 p.m. at Chagnon Funeral Home.

Final Resting Place will be at Riverside Cemetery, Millersburg. 