Lynn Samuel

Lynn Samuel of Onaway, 39, passed away Tuesday, March 01, 2022 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. Surviving are her husband, Joshua Samuel of Onaway; a son, Kaysey Samuel of Onaway; her parents, Bert and Debra Poppenfuse of Onaway; two sisters, Nancy Bohlm of Gaylord and Terry Poppenfuse of Montana; and in-laws, Bob and Lynn Samuel of Central Lake.

Visitation will be Saturday, March 12, from 2-3 p.m. at Chagnon Funeral Home.

Memorial Service will Saturday, March 12, at 3 p.m. at Chagnon Funeral Home.

Final Resting Place will be at Riverside Cemetery, Millersburg.