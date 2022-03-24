Jackie Jo Benson
Jackie Jo Benson, 47, of Rogers City passed away peacefully at home March 20, 2022.
She was born November 12, 1974 in Alpena.
She is survived by her son, Andrew (Heather Luetzow) Benson of Rogers City; a grandson; her mother, Patty (Dick) Wenzel of Rogers City; her father, Jack (Molly) Benson of Alpena; and two sisters, Tina (Ty) Schultz of Hubbard Lake and Melissa Benson of Kentucky.
A complete obituary will be announced when the date is set for her Celebration of Life towards the end of May. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.