Cora Mae Hilla, 82, of Rogers City passed away March 17, 2022 at Nash Manor.

She was born October 31, 1939 in Mt. Clemens to Lester and Harriat (Tucker) Sams. Cora is survived by five children, Anthony Hilla, Connie Pratt, Dennis Hilla, Lawrence (Sandra) Hilla and Rebecca (Anthony) Strzelecki; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Roy Sams, Edith Smith and Peggy Reinacher.

