Myron Erhardt “Mike” Peltz

Myron Erhardt “Mike” Peltz, 90, of Rogers City passed away peacefully at home March 22, 2022. He was born in Rogers City December 22, 1931 to Emil and Adelia (Bruder) Peltz. Mike graduated from St. John Lutheran School in 1945, Rogers City High School in 1949, Alpena Community College, Kirkland Community College and the National Sheriff Institute in Boulder, Colorado. He worked for his dad at Rogers City Hardware from 1948–1960, except for when he served his country in the United States Army from February of 1951 through 1953. On August 9, 1952 he married Barbara Wenzel. He managed Lucky Strike Recreation from 1952-1953. He operated Mike’s Skelgas from 1960-1966. Then was employed at Rogers City Power Company and Consumers Energy before joining the Rogers City Police and Fire Department, retiring from there in 1987. He served as sheriff of Presque Isle County from 1979-1985. He earned his private pilot’s license in 1963. Mike assisted at the local funeral home from 1984 until the time of his passing. He was active in many community events and fundraisers over the years. Mike served two terms as president of the Rogers City Servicemen’s Club, many years on the Nautical Festival Committee and was grand marshal of the parade. In 1978 he joined the Rogers City Optimist Club and served as their president for many years. He enjoyed horseshoes, bowling and was bowler of the year for several years. He was elected to the Bowling Hall of Fame in 1989. Mike was known as Mr. Fix-it, as he could fix, repair or install anything including antennas and towers throughout northeast Michigan. Mike is survived by his wife, Barbara; children, Marcia Andre of Rogers City, Janise “Jenny” (Norman) Nielsen of Ludington, Randall (Joan) Peltz of Alpena, Terry (Candy) Peltz of Rogers City and Wayne (Kathy) Tulgestke of Presque Isle; 11 grandchildren, Steven (Scott), Regina (Dan), Erin, Dillon, Shelly, Haley, Danielle (Clay), Ethan, Ben, Katie and Ashely; four great-grandchildren, Layton, Hudson, Lincoln and Carter. pagead/show_ads.js'> pagead/show_ads.js'>

He was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Adelia; his sister, Elaine; and brothers, Adam, Wally, Don and Jerry.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home Sunday from 4-8 p.m. Visitation will resume at St. John Lutheran Church Monday from 10 a.m. until time of his funeral at 11 a.m. where military and law enforcement honors will be accorded in church immediately following.

Interment will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to St. John Lutheran School’s Furnace Fund or to St. John Lutheran Church in memory of Mike Peltz.

