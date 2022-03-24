Amber Cherie Donajkowski, 38, of Fenton, went home to be with Jesus March 13, 2022. A Celebration of Life service was held noon Saturday, March 19, at The Freedom Center, 2473 W. Shiawassee Ave., Fenton, with the Rev. Jim Wiegand officiating. Visitation preceded the Celebration of Life.

Amber was born October 4, 1983 in Flint, the daughter of Raymond (Nick) and Mary M. (Tinker) Yaklin. She was a graduate of Clio High School and then graduated with her master’s degree from Central Michigan University as a speech and language pathologist. She began her career in Jackson in 2007. In 2008, she moved to Traverse City to follow her career to The Lighthouse Rehab and to be with the man she would soon marry. She then married the love of her life, Ron, October 23, 2010. They welcomed the birth of their two sons, Dylan and Easton, before moving to Fenton in 2012. Their family was completed in 2018 with the birth of their daughter, Grace. Amber continued to serve others as a speech language pathologist with her special ability to connect with families and patients. Even after her diagnosis of stage 4 breast cancer, Amber spent her days loving her children and husband well, sharing her faith and her testimony, a

nd finding any possible way to serve others even during her suffering. She was a radiant light with a beautiful smile and her legacy will continue to touch the lives of so many for years to come.

Surviving are her husband, Ronald “Ron” Donajkowski; three children, Dylan (10), Easton (8), and Grace (3); parents, Raymond “Nick” and Mary Yaklin; a brother, Kyle (Kelly) Yaklin; a father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gerald and Rita Donajkowski; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Tributes may be shared at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (www.bcrf.org)or to Metavivor: Metastatic Breast Cancer Research, Support and Awareness (www.Metavivor.org).