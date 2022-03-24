Terry Wayne Sorrells

Terry Wayne Sorrells, 67, of Rogers City went to heaven March 19, 2022 from home. He was born September 6, 1954 in Cheboygan to Henry and Lavona "Babe" (Sova) Sorrells. He worked for Nemroc for 39 years. Terry lived at Blue Horizons AFC home for almost 20 years, with frequent visits home. He moved home July 2020 due to novel coronavirus restrictions. Terry was a bright light in our lives. He was a special person that was loved by many.

Terry is survived by three sisters, Lori Sorrells, Nancy (Jon) Gagnon, and Lynda Shafto; two uncles, Gordon Charboneau and Calvin Charboneau; his family at Blue Horizons AFC home; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Lavona “Babe.”

Friends may visit at Rogers City Baptist Church today Thursday, March 24, from 11 a.m. through time of his funeral at noon with the Rev. David Rogers officiating.

Burial will take place in the spring at Ocqueoc Township Cemetery.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.