Saturday, April 30, 2022

Presque Isle County Advance

Covering Presque Isle County since 1878

Presque Isle County Advance
Obituaries 

Larry W. Renard Sr.

Editor

Larry W. Renard Sr., 75, of Afton passed away Friday, April 22, 2022 at his home.

Surviving are his wife, Barbara M. Renard of Afton; children, Larry W. Renard Jr. (Debbie) of Mansfield, Louisiana, Lisa M. Bert (Chris) of Dover, Ohio, Dwayne H. Renard (Stephanie) of Wolverine and Greg A. Renard (Rebecca) of Sault Ste. Marie ; a sister, Kathy Crayderman (John) of Vanderbilt; 13 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

rmat = '728x90'; google_ad_type = 'image'; google_ad_channel ='AdSense Default'; google_color_border = 'B0C9EB'; google_color_link = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //-->

Visitation will be Sunday, May 1, from 4 – 8 p.m. at Chagnon Funeral Home

Rosary will be Sunday May 1, at 7 p.m. at Chagnon Funeral Home. Memorial service will be Monday, May 2, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, Onaway

Final resting place will be at St. Monica Cemetery, Afton.