Larry W. Renard Sr.

Larry W. Renard Sr., 75, of Afton passed away Friday, April 22, 2022 at his home. Surviving are his wife, Barbara M. Renard of Afton; children, Larry W. Renard Jr. (Debbie) of Mansfield, Louisiana, Lisa M. Bert (Chris) of Dover, Ohio, Dwayne H. Renard (Stephanie) of Wolverine and Greg A. Renard (Rebecca) of Sault Ste. Marie ; a sister, Kathy Crayderman (John) of Vanderbilt; 13 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Sunday, May 1, from 4 – 8 p.m. at Chagnon Funeral Home

Rosary will be Sunday May 1, at 7 p.m. at Chagnon Funeral Home. Memorial service will be Monday, May 2, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, Onaway

Final resting place will be at St. Monica Cemetery, Afton.