Opal Adkins, 99, of Onaway, died at Medilodge of Rogers City Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Born in Onaway February 15, 1923, Opal was the daughter of George L. and Nellie Mae (Helemkey) Campbell.

A lifelong resident of Onaway, Opal was well-known in the community. For many years she worked as a clerk at the Onaway A & P Store and then later at the Gamble’s Store. During retirement Opal cleaned for friends and family, including keeping the Northland Bar tidy when it was owned by her son.

Opal enjoyed crocheting and anyone who knew her most likely had one of her crocheted afghans and several crocheted potholders. She loved canning fruits and vegetables, cooking and baking. Opal always made her delicious fudge at Christmastime and baked the best cinnamon rolls and cookies. She enjoyed working in her yard and tending to her flowers. Dedicated to her Christian faith, she was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Onaway. Opal also belonged to the Smiling Circle Club of Allis Township and was a member of the Onaway Veterans of Foreign Wars Ladies Auxiliary.

With her warm smile, gentle heart and friendly disposition, Opal was known as “Grammie O,” not only to her own grandchildren, but to many friends in the community. She was extremely proud of her five generation family. Opal carried herself with dignity, respected others, and was a wonderful inspiration to her family. She will be sadly missed by

her daughters, Carol Taylor of Onaway, Karen Rumsey of Gaylord, and Claudia (Angelo) Santini of Petoskey; sons, James (Betty Lou) Adkins of South Dakota and Ronnie (Judy) DeYoung of Onaway; daughter-in-law, Linda Adkins of Fenton; dear friend, Terrie Lamont of Onaway; as well as 15 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Opal was preceded in death by three special men in her life; as well as her son, John Adkins; brother, Melvin Campbell; sisters, Arlene Sorgenfrei and Cloral Hoeft; daughter-in-law, Sandy DeYoung; and sons-in-law, Larry Taylor and Dick Rumsey.

A visitation was held at Chagnon Funeral Home Saturday, April 2, 2022. A private graveside service will be held later this spring. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Opal to the Onaway Ambulance Equipment Fund.