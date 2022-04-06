Thursday, April 7, 2022

Norma R. Edmonds

Norma R. Edmonds, 83,  of Tower passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at McLaren Northern Michigan hospital, Petoskey.

Survivinng are three sons, Ed (Tammie) Travis of Cheboygan, John (Katy) Travis of Hillman and Raymond Travis of Tower; three daugthers, Kathleen Travis Morgan of Alpena, Sharyn (Ryamond)  Malone of Onaway and Coleen (Greg) VanHuysen of Onaway; a sister, Colleen Haywood Peterman of Plant City, Florida; two sisters-in-law, Beverly James of Tower and Marie Travis Goss of Macomb Township; 17 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

A memorial service was held at Chagnon Funeral Home Tuesday, April 5. 

Norma’s final resting place will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Tower. 