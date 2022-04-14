MINUTES OF THE REGULAR MEETING OF

THE ROGERS CITY CITY COUNCIL

HELD IN COUNCIL CHAMBERS ON FEBRUARY 15, 2022

Mayor McLennan called the meeting to order at 6 p.m.

ROLL CALL: Adair, Bielas, Fuhrman, Nowak and McLennan.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

Bielas/Nowak, to approve the agenda as presented.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

Adair/Fuhrman, that the minutes of the Regular Council Meeting of February 1, 2022 and February 9, 2022 Workshop be approved as written.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

CITY CLERK’S REPORT:

CHECK AND INVOICE APPROVAL:

Adair/Fuhrman, that the following total fund expenditures be recognized as payments made and payments to be made, in the amount of $169,719.48 and the Mayor is authorized to sign the check register. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

NEW BUSINESS:

HIRING OF MAIN STREET PROGRAM EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

2022-25

Adair/Bielas, to approve hiring Alex Harimoto as the City of Rogers City Michigan Main Street Executive Director by the Downtown Development Authority, with the compensation package as outlined in the Employment Agreement included in the meeting packet.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

CONSIDERATION OF ZONING MATTER

2022-26

Nowak/Fuhrman, to send the zoning issue of Nonconforming Lots or Parcels to the Planning Commission for review and recommendation.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

PRESQUE ISLE COUNSERVATION DISTRICT (PICD)

RESOLUTION NO. 2022-27

Nowak/Fuhrman, to allow the PICD use of the pavilion from April 16, to May 7, 2022 for their annual tree sale. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

CLOSED SESSION:

2022-28

Nowak/Bielas, to enter into Closed Session to discuss legal strategies and land ownership.

ROLL CALL: Ayes: All, the motion carried and the meeting adjourned to Closed Session at 6:31 p.m. Upon reconvening in public session at 7:09 p.m. The following action was taken.

2022-29

Nowak/Bielas, to enter into consent judgement in the Moran Iron Works tax appeal that wou

ld establish true cash value, assessed value and taxable value at zero for the tax year in question, conditioned on there being no interest or penalty as part of the refund and further conditioned on the city being able to obtain the refund that has been paid to the county.

ROLL CALL Ayes – All, the motion carried.

ADJOURNMENT:

Mayor McLennan declared the meeting adjourned at 7:15 p.m.

Condensed version, complete minutes are available at City Hall.

Terri L. Koss

City Clerk/Treasurer