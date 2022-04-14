ROGERS CITY CITY COUNCIL HELD IN COUNCIL CHAMBERS ON FEBRUARY 21

MINUTES OF THE SPECIAL MEETING OF THE ROGERS CITY CITY COUNCIL HELD IN COUNCIL CHAMBERS ON FEBRUARY 21, 2022 Mayor McLennan presided and called the meeting to order at 4:00 pm. ROLL Adair, Bielas, Fuhrman, Nowak and McLennan. CLOSED SESSION: 2022-33 Fuhrman/Adair, to enter into Closed Session to discuss legal strategy tax appeal. ROLL CALL: Ayes: All, the motion carried and the meeting adjourned to Closed Session at 4:02

>p.m. Upon reconvening in public session at 4:13 p.m.The following action was taken.

2022-34

Bielas/Adair, to authorize the attorney to make an offer of settlement to ON Minerals in accordance with the letter dated February 18, 2022 with added condition that if accepted, all interest would be waived on said refund. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

ADJOURNMENT:

Mayor McLennan declared the meeting adjourned at 4:16 p.m.

Condensed version, complete minutes are available at City Hall

Terri Koss

City Clerk/Treasurer