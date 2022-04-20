The Rev. John Schreiber, 71, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022. He was born in Stevens Point, Wisconsin to the late Rev. Lawrence and Bertha (Rolff) Schreiber. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his grandson, David Schreiber; and sisters, Peggy and Mary; brother-in-law, Michael Paris; and sisters-in-law, Kathy Schreiber and Jan Haystead.

After high school John attended Concordia College in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Concordia Senior College in Fort Wayne, Indiana; and Concordia Theological Seminary in Springfield, Illinois. Pastor John served at Immanuel Lutheran in Rockwell City, Iowa (1976); St. Peter Lutheran in Orchard, New England (1980); St. John Lutheran in Hillman, (1982); Christ Lutheran in Goodrich, (1992), and St. John Lutheran in Rogers City, (2004).

He met his wife Carol during his vicarage year in Grand Haven, and they married May 29, 1976. They were blessed with four sons, Christian Schreiber, Benjamin (Amanda) Schreiber, Jesse Schreiber and Daniel (Jennifer) Schreiber; grandchildren, Hannah Schreiber, Jackson Schreiber, William Schreiber, Samuel Schreiber, Charlotte Schreiber and Charli Schreiber; a brother, Peter (Marg) Schreiber; a sister, Helen Schreiber; sisters-in-law, Jacalyn Haystead, Joann (Juan) Reyes and Jean (Hiroji) Aono; a brother-in-law, Steve Haystead; and several nieces and nephews.

In keeping with his wish cremation has

taken place. A memorial service was held Wednesday, April 20, at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 17122 2nd St, Nunica, MI 49448, with the Rev. Brennan Woell officiating. Burial took place in Coopersville-Polkton Twp. Cemetery. Relatives and friends met the family after the service for continued fellowship. Memorial donations may be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church, 17122 2nd St., Nunica, MI 49448; or Spectrum Health Hospice, 100 Michigan St. NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503. Online condolences may be left on his tribute wall at www.throopfh.com. Arrangements are in care of the Throop Funeral Home, Coopersville, 616-837-8161.