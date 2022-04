William E. Davis

William E. Davis, 84, of Huron Beach passed away April 11, 2022 at MyMichigan Medical Center, Alpena.

Surviving are his wife, Barbara Davis of Huron Beach; four daughters, Patricia Kaschalk of New Orleans, Louisiana, Sandra Davis of Naples, Florida, Jennifer (Christian) Grubba of Oak Park and Susan (Ivan) Dean of Madison Heights; two sons, Blake Davis of Santa Fe, New Mexico and Michael Majewski of Dryden; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren ; a brother, Robert (Patricia) Davis of Oxnard, California; and mother-in-law, Dolores Pylak of Rogers City.

Visitation and rosary were Monday, April 18, at Chagnon Funeral Home. Funeral Service was Tuesday, April 19, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Onaway. Final resting place is at St. Elizabeth Cemetery, Ocqueoc.