Elaine Ann Orcutt

Elaine Ann Orcutt, 86, of Alpena passed away Friday, May 6, 2022, at Turning Brook. Elaine Ann Ganske was born in Ocqueoc May 25, 1935, to the late William and Caroline (Wemert) Ganske. She married Gerald Orcutt December 17, 1955. He preceded her in death September 10, 2005. Elaine worked as an licensed practical nurse for several years in area nursing homes and retired from Alpena General Hospital in 1999. She was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church. Elaine enjoyed traveling and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Surviving are her three children, Elizabeth Sobeck, Larry (Schyla) Orcutt and Nancy (LaVern) Srebnik; six grandchildren, Amy (Pat) Skunda, Christopher (Kelly) Sobeck, Sarah (Tom) Nowakowski, Traci (Matt) Miller, Nathan Orcutt and Garrett Orcutt; 10 great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Benjamin, Kensley, Logan, Olivia, Lucy, Levi, Ethan, Jacob and Evan; a sister, Carol (Larry) Brownell; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Ganske and Joyce (Marvin) Pauly; and several nieces and nephews. '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //--> '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //-->

Mrs. Orcutt was preceded in death by son-in-law, Kenneth Sobeck; infant sister, Joyce; a sister, Evelyn Wolgast; four brothers, Alva Ganske, Raymond Ganske, Irwin “Pep” Ganske and Pete Ganske.

Visitation will take place at the Bannan Funeral Home Friday, May 13, from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday from noon until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. with the Rev. James Erickson officiating.

Interment will be at Pilgrims Rest Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Michigan or American Cancer Society.