Gerald “Jerry” Gerard Wroblewski

Gerald "Jerry" Gerard Wroblewski, 85, of Rogers City passed away peacefully at home May 9, 2022. He was born September 4, 1936 in Dearborn to Anthony and Mary (Butke) Wroblewski. Jerry proudly served in the United States Marine Corps for three years. He retired from the Department of Natural Resources in 2002. Jerry enjoyed camping and spending time outdoors.

He is survived by his wife, Pat; three children, Mark Wroblewski of Rogers City, Laura Kollien of Alpena and David Wroblewski of Lino Lake, Minnesota; four grandchildren, Josh Talaska, Nichole Talaska, Anthony Wroblewski and Shawn Wroblewski; and one great-grandson, Jacob Talaska.

Jerry was preceded in death by two brothers, Eugene and Lambert.

Inurnment and military honors will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.