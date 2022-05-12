John Dunbar
John Dunbar, 67, of Onaway passed away May 5, 2022 at his home.
Surviving are his wife, Ellen Dunbar of Onaway; his mother, Maggie Dunbar of Gaylord; two brothers, Rick (Angela)Dunbar of Cheboygan and Tony (Sandra) Dunbar of South Carolina; stepchildren, Shawn (Lisa) Walker of Onaway, Mark (Carol) Walker of Maine, Vivien Ross (Dave Mulet) of New Mexico, Spencer Ross of Gaylord and Mitchell Ross of Pontiac; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
John’s full obituary will be published next week.
Cremation arrangements are care of Chagnon Funeral Home.