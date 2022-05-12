Walter Edwin Bahan

Walter Edwin Bahan, 63, of Belknap Township passed away May 5, 2022 at home. He was born December 5, 1958 in Methuen, New Hampshire to Walter and Joan (Hardy) Bahan.

He is survived by his wife, Julie; sons, Randy (wife, Kara) Burns of Newport and Steven (wife, Stephanie) Burns of Oscoda; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters, April Bahan and Sally Jowell; and numerous nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

No services are planned at this time.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.