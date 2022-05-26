Merlin Arnold Pardike, 82, of Millersburg passed away at home May 23, 2022.

He was born November 27, 1939 in Rogers City to Merlin and Birdie Mae (Blass) Pardike.

Merlin retired from Calcite as an equipment operator after 39 years of service. He enjoyed horseback riding and spending time outdoors. He loved his family so much, he built a campground on his property so his whole family could spend vacations together there.

He is s

urvived by five children, Carol (Earl) Hosler, Merlin (Peggy) Pardike, Michael Pardike, Chris McLennan and Cora (Michael) Steven; many grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jim (Elizabeth) Pardike and Al (Gail) Pardike; and a sister-in-law, Valerie Pardike.

Merlin was preceded in death by his parents Merlin and Birdie Mae; as well as two brothers, Carl and John.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home Friday, May 27, from 2 p.m. through time of his funeral at 3 p.m.

Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Millersburg.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.