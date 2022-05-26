Ruth Ann Harmon

Ruth Ann Harmon, 78, of Wausaukee, died Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at her daughter's home in Marinette. She was born in Alpena June 3, 1943; daughter of Philip Goldbach of Wausau, Wisconsin and Gertrude (Woloszyk) Goldbach of Posen. She was united in marriage to James Harmon July 1, 1962 in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Ruth Ann moved from Butler, Indiana to Wausaukee in 1994. She worked at Kmart for approximately 10 years as well as other local businesses. She enjoyed crafting and was a flamingo fanatic but most importantly spending time with her family was what she thoroughly enjoyed.

Ruth Ann is survived by her children, Jeffrey (Natalie) Harmon, Lee Anne Harmon and Dana (Sheila Troyer) Harmon; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a sister and two brothers, Linda (Jim) Burns, Gordon (Sherri) Goldbach and Joseph (Elizabeth) Goldbach; and her four-legged companion, Gypsy. She was preceded in death by her husband, James; and a son, Jason.

No formal services will be held.