Donna Lee Davidson

Donna Lee Davidson, 79, of Huron Beach passed away June 15, 2022 at McLaren Northern Michigan in Petoskey. She was born July 20, 1942 in Garden City to Arthur and Nellie (Randolph) Feltz. Donna worked at the St. Ignace Casino as a cashier for 20 years and enjoyed going there when she wasn't working. She married Jim Davidson May 17, 1984 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

She loved the wildlife around their home and had many pet chipmunks and squirrels that she would feed.

She is survived by her husband, Jim; three children, Kevin (Leah) Cell, Michele Stamper and James C. Davidson; and four grandchildren, Logan Cell, Duran Cell, Taylor (Leo) Dedering and Anthony Stamper III.

Donna was preceded in death by parents and five siblings.

No services are planned at this time.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.