Florence M. Hughes, 92, of Millersburg, died at home Tuesday, June 14, 2022 with her family at her side. The daughter of Clarence and Duretta Kimball, Florence was born in Millersburg March 6, 1930. She graduated from Onaway High School in 1947, went on to teacher’s college at County Normal, and eventually earned her bachelor’s degree from Central Michigan University. Florence married Lloyd N. Hughes August 25, 1951 in Onaway. They made their home in Millersburg and together raised six children.

A well-known and well-loved educator in northern Michigan, Mrs. Hughes’ career spanned nearly 60 years. She taught in Indian River, Onaway, Millersburg, Moltke, and St. Ignatius in Rogers City. From her first teaching position in 1949, until retirement in 1991, and then substitute teaching until 2006, Florence touched the lives of countless students. She truly loved her job and was more than just a teacher; Mrs. Hughes was a nurturer who loved and respected her students. She was patient, kind, and could calm any distraught child with one of her famous hugs. In fact, she gave so many hugs she earned herself the nickname, “Mrs. Hugs.” Florence’s love for her vocation was an inspiration to her family and former students to follow in her footsteps and pursue a career in education.

Devoted to her faith, Florence was a longtime member and elder at the Onaway Community of Christ Church. The pages and cover of her Bible were worn and tattered from how often she read from it and her favorite scriptures were numerous. A servant of God, Mrs. Hughes lived her faith. She truly had a way of connecting with people, was giving to her community, and welcomed family, friends and neighbors into her home. Florence loved her flowers, enjoyed watching the birds, and was an avid reader. She and Lloyd were wonderful, supportive, loving parents who enjoyed spending time with their family. They enjoyed traveling to visit their kids and the grandchildren they adored.

Known for always running a few minutes late, Mrs. Hughes always had a few more things to do. She usually arrived in a whirlwind, sometimes misplacing things on the way or forgetting something at home. She definitely had her own version of time which her family lovingly refers to as “Florence Time.” Beautiful and delightful, Florence Hughes loved everyone. Her warm embrace, genuine smile and sincere heart will be fondly remembered.

Surviving Florence are her daughters, Sherri (Dave) Bumgarner of Kalamazoo, Marcia (Dave) Pauly of Onaway and Joanna (Don) Haneckow of Plainwell; sons, Brian Hughes of Bentley, Noble (Laura) Hughes of Edwardsburg and Steve (Karrie) Hughes of Reading; as well as many grandchildren. great-grandchildren and great- great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Lloyd, in 2006; an infant son, Randy; a granddaughter, Laura Martin; sisters, Tillie Merchant and Arlene McDonald; brothers, George and Milton Kimball; and her parents.

Visitation was held at the Chagnon Funeral Home Thursday, June 16, until the time of the funeral service. The Elder Amy Fullerton and Elder Tammara Bollman officiated. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Mrs. Hughes to Hospice of Michigan or to the Onaway Community of Christ Church.