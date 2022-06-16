Florence Marie Hughes

Florence Marie Hughes, 92, of Millersburg passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at her home in Millersburg.

Surviving are her children, Sherri (Dave) Bumgarner of Kalamazoo, Brian Hughes of Bentley, Noble (Laura) Hughes of Edwardsburg, Steve (Karrie) Hughes of Reading, Marcia (Dave) Pauly of Onaway and Joanna (Don) Haneckow of Plainwell; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren

Visitation is today (Thursday, June 16) at 11 a.m. until time of funeral service beginning at 1 p.m. at the Chagnon Funeral Home Final resting place will be at Riverside Cemetery Millersburg.