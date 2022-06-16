Ida Mae Bruning, 90, of Bruningsville passed away peacefully at home June 9, 2022.

She was born August 30, 1931 in Hillman to William and Eva (Mielke) Luetzow.

Ida earned her licensed practical nurse’s training from Traverse City Nurses College and worked at the Rogers City Hospital until 1959. On February 7, 1959 she married Hugo Bruning at Hope Lutheran Church in Hawks. Ida was a member of the Red Hat Society, St. John Lutheran Church and its Ladies Aid Society.

She enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking and spending time with family.

She is survived by four children, Shannon (Rod) Schlutow of Bruningsville, Sheri (Mike) Curtis of Ocqueoc, Brent (Donna) Bruning of Bronson and Kyle (Mindy) Bruning of Bruningsville; 10 grandchildr

en, Cianna, Alan, Alex, Emily (Tony), Chad, Shaun, Jennifer (Josh), John (Michelle), Mackenzie and Morgan; seven great-grandchildren, Reagan, Avery, Lily, Carly, Olivia, Oliver and Islay; two sisters, Eleanor Strohschein and Ruth Weiland; and a brother, William (Terri) Luetzow.

Ida was preceded in death by her husband, Hugo; a son, Danny; and a sister, Wilma Trapp.

Visitation was at St. John Lutheran Church in Rogers City Monday, June 13, through time of her funeral.

Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to St. John Lutheran Church or Hospice of Michigan.

