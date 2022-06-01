Lucille Marie Price

Lucille Marie Price, 90, of Maple Ridge Township passed away peacefully at home on May 25, 2022. She was born October 16, 1931 in Onaway to William and Lillian (Lynn) Comfort. Mrs. Price is survived by four children, Frank (Pam) Price of Reed City, Joanne (Dennis) Haughom of Alpena, Steve (Lori) Price of Charlotte and Phil (Sheri) Price of Greenville, South Carolina; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a brother, Albert; and a sister, Mary Ann Stockwell.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Pastor Charles Price; as well as six siblings.

Beck Funeral Home will announce her memorial service when the date is set.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org