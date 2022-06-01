Gerald “Jery” Marvin Lorenz

Gerald “Jery” Marvin Lorenz, 87, of Rogers City passed away at home May 29, 2022. He was born December 3, 1934 in Grosse Pointe Farms to Arthur and Mina (Gabriel) Lorenz. Jerry graduated from Grosse Pointe High School in 1953. He graduated from Hillsdale College in 1958 then went on to graduate from Indiana University’s School of Banking. Jerry was employed at First Federal Bank of Michigan from 1958-1990 where he served as vice president and director of public relations and advertising. He served in the United States Air Force and Michigan Air National Guard from 1958-1963.

>On September 20, 1958 he married Gale Lindwall, she passed away April 24, 1994. He married Elaine M. Budnick-Przybyla in Rogers City May 3, 1996.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Elaine; two children, Kimberly Harbaugh – Larke of North Carolina and Randy (Jennifer) Lorenz of Madison Heights; five grandchildren; four stepchildren, Kevin (Mime) Przybyla, Kenneth (Fran) Przybyla, John (Suzie) Przybyla and Mary Lynn (John) LaMacchia; 14 step-grandchildren; seven step-great-grandchildren and his dog, Baby.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home. Per Jerry’s request, no services are planned.

Memorials may be given to a humane society or a good deed by done for someone in need. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.