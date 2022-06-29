Nancy Medlock, 57, of Onaway passed away June 26, 2022 in Onaway.

Surviving are her partner, Bill Eagleson of Onaway; four daughters, Amanda Barnby of Georgia, Amanda Saxby of Indian River, Mariah Lasotta of Texas and Laleana Little of Onaway; three sons, Chad Little of Indian River, Henry Barnby of Alabama and Will Saxby of Ohio; a brother, Bradly Medlock of Rogers City; mother-in-law, Helen Eagleson of Onaway; and many grandchildren.

