Obituaries 

Nancy Medlock,

Editor

Nancy Medlock, 57, of Onaway passed away June 26, 2022 in Onaway.

Surviving are her partner, Bill Eagleson of Onaway; four daughters, Amanda Barnby of Georgia, Amanda Saxby of Indian River, Mariah Lasotta of Texas and Laleana Little of Onaway; three sons, Chad Little of Indian River, Henry Barnby of Alabama and Will Saxby of Ohio; a brother, Bradly Medlock of Rogers City; mother-in-law, Helen Eagleson of Onaway; and many grandchildren.

Nancy was honored by her family privately.

Cremation arrangements in care of Chagnon Funeral Home.